Castle Rock Holiday Expo – Chance to Win FREE Roof

The Castle Rock Holiday Expo is happening at the Douglas County Fairgrounds December 8-9, 2018.

This event showcases products like energy savings windows, leafguard, hoverboards, heat depot, pillows, custom fountains & much more with holiday crafts and gifts! Featuring the latest in design trends, remodeling, lifestyle and full home automation, see innovative home-based electronics at this cutting edge show. Tour local and national vendors with products and services for your home, garden and family living. You'll also be able to pick up a few gifts for those special people in your life. You can even enter your chance to win a free roof with Regal Roofing!

Admission: Free

Saturday, December 8, 2018: 10AM-5PM

Sunday, December 9, 2018: 11AM-4PM

Full Info:

https://www.castlerockholidayshow.com/