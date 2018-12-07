Some Weld County parents demanding superintendent’s resignation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELD COUNTY, Colo. -- Some parents of students in the Weld RE-5J School District are demanding its Superintendent Leslie Arnold step down.

The demands come after a tumultuous week at Roosevelt High School in Johnstown that included a walkout and evacuation.

"I just want it be safe and secure for our kids," parent Karen Pargas said.

A petition is now being circulated on Change.org is asking the school board for an immediate dismissal if the superintendent doesn’t resign. As of 8:15 p.m. Friday, it had 355 signatures.

The petition’s organizer saying a lack of transparency is leading to major problems.

The trouble began when students protested over teachers being put on administrative leave.

The district then released details about the disciplinary actions. The lengthy and detailed letter reveals details about personnel issues related to teacher suspensions at schools that are being dealt with.

The Colorado Education Association released a statement saying it was shocked and disappointed over the release of the information.

"The board needs to take a better look at who they put in that position of superintendent," parent Aimee Ingalls Flaugher said.

Earler this week, parents students and teachers packed an auditorium demanding things improve.

The school board said it knew not everyone would be pleased with changes being made and that no violations of district policy would be violated.

On Friday afternoon, the Weld RE-5J School District released the following statement regarding the CEA's release: