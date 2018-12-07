Fake delivery person steals packages from Denver-area neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY -- A thief wearing what appears to be FedEx attire is targeting homes in the Denver area.

Shawn Henley said when he viewed video from a camera on his porch, he initially thought there was some kind of mix up. The video showed what looks like a FedEx employee coming to his door to pick up a package.

"[I'm] annoyed to say the least," said Henley, who lives in unincorporated Arapahoe County near southeast Denver. He said the theft happened late Wednesday night.

"The person who picked it up was decked out in full FedEx gear," Henley said. "I was kind of confused. I thought maybe they mis-delivered it and were picking it up and taking it to the right place, but the more I thought about it, someone doing that at 11 o'clock at night seems strange."

The suspected thief has their face entirely covered. They stole a way to feed Henley's 3-month-old daughter.

"It was a part for her pump that had broke, so we paid extra to get same-day shipping so we didn't skip a beat there. You're literally taking something out of my baby's mouth," said Henley.

Henley said he was home the whole time and did not know the package was there since he did not hear a knock at the door when it was dropped off.

"I think there's never any excuse to take something that doesn't belong to you," the homeowner said.

Henley's message for whoever took the package:

"Grow up and realize that these are real people that you're taking this from. Hopefully, it might make someone think twice before doing it again," he said.

Henley is in the process of filing a police report with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

FOX31 and Channel 2 have reached out to FedEx. The company said it is working on putting together a statement.