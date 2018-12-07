× North Carolina university reportedly calls freshman ‘freshmores’ to be gender inclusive

BOONE, N.C. – A dean at one North Carolina university wants to become more gender inclusive by ditching the term freshman in favor of “freshmore” for first-year students.

Jefford Vahlbusch, dean of the Honors College at Appalachian State University, introduced the term when he came to the university two years ago, Fox News reports.

“We have women and men as college students, and I think having a non-gender specific way of talking about them, of addressing them, just shows that we’re aware of the power of language,” Vahlbusch told The Appalachian student newspaper.

“I just started using (freshmore) and encouraging students, prospective students and parents to use it, and it kind of caught on,” Vahlbusch said.

Some “freshmore” students appreciate the new term.

“I don’t mind being called a freshman, but it’s nice that they’re making an effort to make sure everyone feels included,” student Marlen Cardenas said.

Vahlbusch is hoping the term continues to catch on.