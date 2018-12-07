No Holiday Double Chin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you want to get rid of that double chin before you start taking all of those holiday photos there's a simple way to make it "single" again! A treatment combination called Kybella melts fat and tightens skin. Becky Vanicelli, a registered nurse and owner of Ageless Expression MedSpa, joined us in studio to talk about this amazing treatment.

Kybella is the latest and greatest treatment for the double chin, and it's the first of its kind to permanently eliminate it! It's a great alternative to a face lift or surgery. Ageless Expressions MedSpa can help you decide if you're a good candidate for the treatment.

Get the full treatment package with Kybella injection and fractional CO2 laser for skin tightening and save over $500! But it's just for the first 15 people who call and schedule their appointment today!

Call today at 1-844-724-3537. You can find Ageless Expressions MedSpa online at agelessexpressionsmedspa.com.