× ‘I don’t want to have this baby’: newly released texts reveal Shanann Watts’ anxiety over growing family

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A new batch of documents have been released in the case of a Frederick man sentenced to prison for the murder of his wife and children.

Christopher Watts confessed to killing his wife, Shanann and pleaded guilty to the deaths of his two daughters, Celeste and Bella.

At the time of her death, Shanann was pregnant with the couple’s third child, a boy named Nico.

The young girls’ bodies were found submerged in oil tanks on property owned by the company Watts worked for. His wife’s body was found in a shallow grave nearby.

Newly released text messages between Shanann and a friend further reveal a crumbling marriage and hesitation to bring a new baby into the family.

Texts sent by Shanann include the phrases: “I don’t want to have this baby,” “I can’t do this alone with 3 kids. I’m not happy” and “I can’t do this.”

Additional messages read “Chris doesn’t want this baby.” “Said he’s scared to death and he’s happy with just Bella and Celeste! He thought he wanted another baby. How I got this out of him I said do you want me to abort?”

A followup interview with Nichol Kessinger, the woman Watts was dating at the time of his family’s deaths, include Kessinger’s claims to police that she found out about Shanann’s pregnancy through media reports but she said he reiterated that the baby was not his.

“I was pretty taken back by that. I just felt kind of like disappointed with him and now with the situation, I mean if she’s pregnant, that’s the beautiful thing. That was information that definitely would help for me, so I had to find that out to the media and asked him about it. Yesterday. He kept telling me, ‘He’s like, it’s not mine, it’s not mine’. And he just kept telling me it wasn’t his and he was like, he man, it’s like, no, I’m not mad at all.

‘I was just like really surprised and I was just like, ‘please tell me the truth. Don’t lie to me. Please don’t lie to me like this.’ This whole relationship in a sense if you think about it, it’s kinda like, it just needs to be as honest as possible. So I asked him to tell me the truth and he kept an eye on it a few times and it was just like this, like, ‘I know this child is yours,” she told investigators, later adding, “And then he finally came clean and he was like, ‘yeah, it’s mine’.”

Prior to his confession to killing his wife, Kessinger expressed doubt regarding Watts honesty surrounding his family’s disappearance.

“I’m getting to the point with this situation where I am very concerned for his wife and children and this whole situation. I’m sure everybody else with this situation. And um, after like finding out like, Oh yeah, like I’ve also got this child on the way with her and just wasn’t very honest with me…I told him, please give me time to heal and please give me time to process this. And he’s like, ‘are we done? Are we done?’ And I told them, I said, ‘no, we’re not’.

Yes we are, but he doesn’t need to know that. I just told him that because I was just like trying to find a way to like distance myself from him without alerting him that I’m really uncomfortable with everything that’s going on right now. Um, you know, I told him numerous times yesterday that I was scared, you know, I told him that I’m scared not because felt like for like my own safety, but I told him like I’m scared because I don’t know where she got scared because I’m scared for them. And then I told him, you know, the fact that you weren’t honest with me, like I don’t feel like I know you as long as I did.”

At the sentencing, the district attorney said Watts strangled 34-year-old Shanann Watts and smothered the couple’s two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3. Christopher Watts is currently housed in a prison in Wisconsin.

FOX31 is working to sort through the newly released documents and will post updates throughout the day and on our upcoming broadcasts.