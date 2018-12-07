× Fort Collins police arrest man who allegedly stole Salvation Army kettle

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins police have arrested a man who they believe stole a Salvation Army kettle holding donations on Nov. 30.

FCPD said the incident happened at a King Soopers on the 2600 block of South Timberline Road. Nicholas Rosselis-Freeman, 27, was identified as the suspect.

On Thursday, officers found Rosselis-Freeman and arrested him for theft, a class-2 misdemeanor. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail.

FCPD said a class-2 misdemeanor for theft is for items valued between $300 and $750.