Dry weekend ahead for the Front Range

DENVER -- Residual light snow continues in the mountains on Friday and then turning drier in the afternoon. Our highs will be in the teens and 20s.

The weekend will be dry along the Front Range as Saturday and Sunday highs warm into the mid 40s.

As we go into next week, Monday, Tuesday and early Wednesday also look dry with warmer temps in the 50s.

Our next chance for snow arrives on Thursday when highs drop into the 30s.

