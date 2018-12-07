× CU Boulder professor nominated for Grammy Award

BOULDER, Colo. — Don McKinney, director of bands and associate professor of conducting at the University of Colorado Boulder, was announced Friday as a 2019 Grammy nominee in the category Best Classical Compendium.

McKinney was nominated as a producer—alongside University of Texas at Austin conductor Jerry Junkin—on the Dallas Winds recording “John Williams at the Movies.” The album was released this past summer.

The Best Classical Compendium category, first awarded in 2013, recognizes albums with at least 51 percent newly recorded material.

College of Music alumnus Wei Wu was also nominated this year for two recordings related to his recent project, Mason Bates’ opera “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs,” in the Best Opera Recording and Best Contemporary Classical Composition categories. Finally, jazz alumna Tia Fuller was nominated for her recent recording, “Diamond Cut,” in the Best Jazz Instrumental Album category.

The College of Music has housed over 30 Grammy nominees. Notably, the college’s quartet in residence—the Takács Quartet—has been nominated five times and won in 2003 for their recording, “Beethoven String Quartets.”

The 61st Grammy Award winners will be revealed on Sunday, Feb. 10.