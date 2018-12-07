× CU Boulder professor nominated for Grammy Award

BOULDER, Colo. — A University of Colorado Boulder professor was nominated for a 2019 Grammy Award Friday. Don McKinney is the director of bands and the associate professor of conducting in the university’s College of Music.

McKinney is nominated in the category of Best Classical Compendium.

CU Boulder said the professor was nominated alongside a University of Texas at Austin conductor for the Dallas Winds recording, “John Williams at the Movies,” an album that was released this past summer.

The university said a College of Music alumnus, Wei Wu, was also nominated for two recordings related to Mason Bates’ opera, “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs.” Wu is nominated in the Best Opera Recording and Best Contemporary Classical Composition categories.

Additionally, alumna Tina Fuller was nominated for “Diamond Cut” in the Best Jazz Instrumental category.

The 61st Grammy Awards will be held Feb. 10.