Colorado’s first ‘esports’ arena opens in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Video game lovers in Colorado have a new place to perfect their craft.

The state's first esports arena opened Friday in Lakewood, bringing a state-of-the-art gaming center to the Denver metro area.

The arena, called Localhost Arena, features 125 computers and monitors, and every game imaginable.

"If our industry is going to pump hundreds of millions of dollars into this, like traditional sports have. We're going to need a solid foundation to do it," says CEO John Fazio.

The growing esports industry is now valued at nearly $1 billion. Some colleges are even offering gaming scholarships, and it's not uncommon for top players to pull in millions a year.

"It's really gone mainstream," says Fazio.