Christopher Watts transferred to Wisconsin prison

Christopher Watts, the Weld County man recently sentenced to life in prison for killing his pregnant wife and two daughters, has been transferred to a prison in Wisconsin, FOX31 and Channel 2 has learned.

As FOX31 previously reported, Watts, 33, was transferred from Colorado for "safety concerns." He is now in the Wisconsin Department of Corrections system, according to online records.

It is unknown which prison he is in.

Watts was sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife Shanann and their daughters 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, in their Frederick home on Aug. 13.

Watts pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths. The plea includes the unlawful termination of pregnancy for the death of Shanann’s unborn son, Nico.

Watts received life in prison without the possibility of parole, which will run consecutively, for three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Shanann, Bella, and Celeste.

He received two more concurrent life sentences for two other first degree murder charges for different theories in the deaths of Bella and Celeste.

The judge also sentenced Watts to 48 years, which will run consecutively to the other sentences, for the unlawful termination of a pregnancy, in the death of the son Shanann was pregnant with, whom family members have called Nico.

Watts also received 12-year sentences for three separate counts of tampering with a deceased body. Those sentences will run consecutively to the other sentences as well.