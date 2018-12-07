Body of man missing since April found in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Authorities say they have recovered the remains of a 32-year-old man missing since April in western Colorado.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that Kyle Free, of Clifton, died from gunshot wounds to the neck and chest.

It says the county coroner’s office positively identified the remains on Wednesday.

Police have arrested a woman and a man in the case but few details have been released as court records remain sealed.

Police say they are still investigating.