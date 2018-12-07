Aurora animal rescue group gets new kennels thanks to local masonry business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Christmas came early for L.O.L.A.’s Rescue in Aurora. The animal rescue organization was in need of more space to save pets' lives.

Thankfully, it recently received a donation of 16 brick kennels from Dutch's Masonry in Lakewood.

Now, L.O.L.A.’s is asking for volunteers this weekend to help paint the kennels.

L.O.L.A.’s stands for “labs and other large angels.” Its founder estimates the donated kennels will save about 45 more animals' lives each month.

L.O.L.A.’s is located at 22351 East Bayaud Avenue in Aurora.