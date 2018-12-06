Video doorbell captures moment car slams through fence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video doorbells come in pretty handy this time of year as Christmas package are delivered to homes.

However, a Centennial family caught something more exciting than a porch pirate.

Their camera recorded a crash right across the street.

The video clearly shows a car lose control and go airborne into a fence.

The car then speeds away.

"The first thing I thought was, oh my gosh, he could have overcorrected and got my husband," said Pam Clark, the owner of the video. Her husband, Richard, was shoveling the driveway when the crash occurred.

"I heard it hit the fence and I came out," said Jeff Mericle, another neighbor who lives next door to the Clark's.

Mericle decided to go after the driver.

"I didn't have nothing going on. I'll find him," Mericle said.

He didn't have to go far.

"His were the only tracks in the road and all I had to do was follow him. I caught him red handed and he blew his tires out, and he only made it a block and a half away," said Mericle.

The driver was a 16 year-old boy who was driving too fast for the conditions. He slid, overcorrected, hit some boulders, and went airborne.

However, fleeing the scene was his biggest mistake.

"He asked me if I could help him change his tires if I had some floor jacks. I said no, you're not fixing anything, you're coming to man up," said Mericle.

The boy ultimately confessed to hitting the fence. It's a lesson learned the hard way courtesy of Jeff Mericle, a complete stranger who imparted some fatherly advice.

"We've all done it. It's happened to all of us. You just stay around and take care of business and learn from it," he said.