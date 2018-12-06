Unique gifts for the season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tis the Season for gift giving and if you are looking for ideas that are more exciting than a gift card, head to Jackalope an Indie Artisan Fair. It is happening this weekend at the McNichols Building. Check out the segment to see just a few of their handcrafted items. They have a great offer for Colorado's Best viewers. check in at the information booth and mention you saw this segment and you will get a five dollar gift card that can be used at any vendor through out the weekend. The fair is happening Saturday and Sunday at the McNichols Building starting at 10am. Admission is free but donations to the Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies are high encouraged. For more information just head to JackalopeArtFair.com/visit denver.