Tim McGraw, Keith Urban among headliners for Cheyenne Frontier Days 2019 concert lineup

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The “Daddy Of ‘Em All,” Cheyenne Frontier Days, announced their 2019 concert lineup on Thursday.

As always, the Frontier Nights lineup includes some of the biggest names in country music – this year including Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Josh Turner, Keith Urban and Tim McGraw.

Concert ticket prices range from $39 to $81, with daily rodeo tickets costing $20 to $35. Upgrade options are also available.

Ticket sales begin on Dec. 15. Visit CFDRodeo.com for ticket information.

2019 Cheyenne Frontier Days lineup

July 19: Lady Antebellum with special guests Kelsea Ballerini and Midland

July 20: Rascal Flatts with special guest Clint Black

July 21: Josh Turner with special guest Tanya Tucker

July 22 and Tues., July 23: Championship Bull Riders – Last Cowboy Standing

July 24: TBA

July 25: TBA

July 26: Keith Urban

July 27: Tim McGraw with special guest Devin Dawson

