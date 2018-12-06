Developmentally delayed teenager reported missing in Westminster found safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- A developmentally delayed 14-year-old boy who was reported missing late Wednesday night has been found safe, the Westminster Police Department said.

Police were notified about 7:15 p.m. that 14-year-old Joshua Gonzales was missing.

He was last seen in the 8400 block of Church Ranch Boulevard. Police believe he left the location with another young person.

About 7:45 a.m. Thursday, police said the boy had been found safe.

Police did not release details of where he was found or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.