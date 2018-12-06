Seasonal temperatures return by weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been another chilly day with temperatures again below normal and in the 30s. We should be in the middle 40s at this time of year in Denver. We will be warming up just in time for the weekend. However, you'll have to endure one more chilly day on Friday with highs in the metro again in the chilly 30s.

We will have plenty of sunshine from Saturday through Tuesday. That will allow temperatures to reach the 40s on Saturday & Sunday followed by 50s early next week.

Our next cold front arrives on Wednesday bringing cooler 40s again along with a passing flurry in Denver. A second cold front hits on Thursday with even colder 30s and a better chance for a period of light snow. We are keeping an eye on the Thursday snow for possible accumulation, but right now it looks light.

The Colorado mountains will continue to see some light snow on Friday before taking a break. Snow should return to the mountains by the middle of next week.

