× Numerous teachers under investigation in Northern Colorado school district

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A juvenile female has been arrested and charged with false report of explosive devices and interference with an educational institution, according to a joint statement from Johnstown police and Weld RE-5J School District Thursday.

This is a result of a number of threats that have disrupted classes at Weld County RE-5J schools in Johnstown this week.

Police in Johnstown and the school district said they are following up on several other active leads Thursday regarding threats this week.

District administrators sent a lengthy, detailed letter to parents of students Thursday that reveals details about personnel issues related to teacher suspensions at schools that are being dealt with.

Administrators admit they have taken an unprecedented step in the letter. They don’t typically discuss personnel issues publicly. But they said in this case they needed to take this step in order to clear up misinformation.

In a statement, the district says it has seen several serious personnel issues so far this school year. Administrators note rumors about these personnel matters have played a role in events that have disrupted classes this week. This likely refers to student walk-outs during the last few days.

The letter goes on to detail actions regarding five teachers in the district. All five have either resigned, been fired or placed on administrative leave.

The reasons range from intoxication on school grounds to inappropriate behavior between teachers and students, to alleged inappropriate social media interaction with a student, to a teacher bringing numerous deadly weapons into a classroom.

RELATED: Read the full letter here.

The district says it’s working to be as transparent as it can be with the community and will announce any updates as they become available.