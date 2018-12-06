× Plan would keep oil and gas developments farther from playgrounds, athletic fields

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – A plan presented to the state would keep most oil and gas development at least 1,000 feet away from school playgrounds, athletic fields and more.

Right now, most drilling must be at least 1,000 feet away from the physical school building.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Association, two school districts – Adams 12 Five Star Schools and 27J – the Colorado Association of School Boards and more created the plan that’s set to be discussed before the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission at public meetings on December 17th and 18th.

COGA said it goes to show what can happen when a variety of stakeholders sit down and talk about a very important issue.

“Ultimately what this comes down to is protecting the health and safety of our kids. And just doing what’s right,” Heidi Henkel, who’s concerned about oil and gas development near her daughter’s school in Broomfield.

Henkel and other parents like the greater distance, but would like to see it be 2,500 feet, the same distance that voters rejected in November with Proposition 112.

“I don’t think anyone would want to have an oil well right next to their kids playground,” said Camia Lowman, as her two daughters played at an elementary school in Broomfield.

Lowman, like other parents, is concerned about some of the reported health effects of oil and gas operations.

Read the full oil and gas school setback proposal here.