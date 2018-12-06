Parker police providing safe space for online transactions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. -- The Parker Police Department has set up a a place to keep buyers and sellers of online transactions safe.

The internet exchange parking spot has a sign and several safety features.

It is well-lit and only 30 yards from law enforcement. There are also cameras that constantly record.

There have been several instances of people getting robbed and even killed while buying items through Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace or other internet sites.

A police spokesman said the parking spot isn't just beneficial to the public, but it also helps police by stopping crime before it happens.

Police said if anyone doesn't want to meet at the spot, it should draw a red flag.

"They may show up with a gun and try and rob you, they may show up, take what you have and take off real quick," police spokesman Josh Hans said.

"So there are a lot of ways things can go sideways when you are talking about unregulated sales. And on the internet, you can be whoever you want. You don’t have to show your true signs or your true intentions until you get with the person."

Law enforcement agencies across the Denver metro area offer similar places.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office offers safe zones where exchanges can be made in the lobb.

The Fort Collins Police Department offers the same thing in its lobby and around-the-clock in its parking lot.

Another key to staying safe is using the buddy system, by bringing another person to the exchanges.