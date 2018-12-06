Dogs show off skills at ATF bomb training session

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- Triana Luce loves her job, “I like to help the community and I really enjoy being a deputy U.S. marshal.“

She also enjoys working with her partner, Kaiser, “He’s an explosion detection canine.“

Kaiser is a 2-year-old purebred black Labrador trained by the ATF and works for the United States Marshals Service with the job of sniffing out explosive substances and devices.

As a matter of fact, Kaiser is never off the clock. “Kaiser is a food reward dog which means he never actually eats from a bowl. He only eats when he did detect explosives or shell casings or firearms.”

That’s why the ATF spearheads the national odor recognition testing workshops. “Our job is to travel around the country 12 to 14 times a year to provide this training to all our federal, state and local partners to ensure that they have current and up-to-date training," said ATF Special Agent Cody Monday.

The training consists of metal cans on the floor, some with explosive orders and some with inert smells. They all stink but it’s the dog's job to tell friend from foe. After the training comes the test. So, how did Kaiser do? “We smoked it, he did awesome,” said Deputy Luce.