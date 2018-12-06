‘DJ E’ battles muscular dystrophy on way to becoming musical leader of Colorado Rumble

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- When the Colorado Rumble indoor pro soccer team opens its season Saturday night, they plan on providing some pretty cool entertainment for the fans.

The in-game entertainment will be produced by "DJ E," or Ethan Beaudoin. He's been producing some outstanding sounds for folks for the past couple of years.

He's now spinning the spirit as the official DJ for the Rumble.

When muscular dystrophy makes things challenging for Ethan, technology helps him overcome the difficulties.

His talents have led him to gigs with the outdoor soccer Colorado Rapids, and eventually could land him in the spotlight as a DJ for the Winter X Games next month in Aspen.

If you come to the game Saturday night, be ready to Rumble!

The game is at Foothills Fieldhouse, 3606 South Independence at 7 p.m.