Colorado students can soon go to college in South Dakota for same tuition rate as residents

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Students from Colorado will soon be able to pay the same tuition rate as South Dakota residents at the state’s public universities.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the South Dakota Board of Regents approved the new policy this week.

Board President Kevin Schieffer says the goal is to grow enrollment, meet the state’s workforce needs and attract more financial resources to the universities and the state.

The South Dakota Advantage program allows first-year and transfer students from Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Colorado to pay the same tuition as South Dakota residents.

South Dakota already has a reciprocity agreement with Minnesota.

Some South Dakota universities also already have tuition agreements with neighboring states.

The new program will be effective for the term starting summer 2019.

Colorado has similar agreements with New Mexico and Nebraska. Colorado is also part of the Western Undergraduate Exchange program.