Colorado Springs man arrested for manslaughter after dad found fatally shot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man has been arrested after his father was found fatally shot Monday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

Patrick Salazar-Bustamante, 23, was arrested for manslaughter on Thursday after his father was found dead inside a home in the 3600 block of Galley Road, police said.

The victim was later identified as 50-year-old Patrick Bustamante.

Police said Bustamante was hit by a single round from a gun handled by his son, Salazar-Bustamante.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if it was an accident.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Southern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).