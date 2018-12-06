Cold front to drop high temperatures 10-15 degrees; mountain snow continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There is a 10 percent chance of snow showers and flurries on Thursday morning across the Front Range.

The highest chance is in northern Colorado, from Fort Collins, to Loveland, Wellington and north into Cheyenne.

Temperatures drop 10 to 15 degrees from Wednesday behind a cold front. Highs on Thursday will only reach about 30 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains continue to see meandering areas of snow. Another 1-3 inches of accumulation at the ski areas with highs in the teens.

There will be partly cloudy skies on Friday across the Front Range with highs in the 40s. Saturday and Sunday look dry with sunshine and highs of 45 to 50 degrees.

There will be warmer highs on Monday and Tuesday to about 55 degrees.

