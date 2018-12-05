× World’s first baby born via uterus transplant from deceased donor

SAO PAULO, Brazil — A new study details the birth of the world’s first baby born using a uterus transplanted from a deceased donor.

The baby girl was born nearly a year ago to a 32-year-old woman who wasn’t born with a uterus, according to the report detailed in the medical journal Lancet on Tuesday.

The woman received the transplant in 2016 from a 45-year-old woman who had three children and died of a stroke.

The girl was healthy weighing nearly six pounds and was delivered via cesarean section. Nearly a year later, the researchers say that neither the mother nor the child have experienced any complications or abnormalities.

At least a dozen children worldwide have been born to women with transplanted uteri donated by a living relative, but never one from a deceased donor.

According to USA Today, doctors at the Cleveland Clinic attempted a pregnancy using a uterus from a deceased donor in 2016, but it failed because of an infection.