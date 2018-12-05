These holiday hazards can harm your pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There's a warning for all pet owners this holiday season. The plants and lights surrounding your festive display could be bad news for cats and dogs.

Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, a local veterinarian, says it's a busy time of year. That's because so many pets get their paws on hazardous plants like poinsettias and mistletoe.

“The problem with these plants and this time of year is they’re a novel thing in the house. They’re only there seasonally, so it’s something new in the living room and that will attract the dog or the cat to chew on.”

Dr. Fitzgerald said, “For the majority, it’s just irritation and the bad taste and the salivation, and maybe some vomiting if they get into it, the majority of these, except for the Kalanchoe, aren’t really that deadly.”

The Problem Solvers found the Kalanchoe can be deadly.

Also, be aware of Christmas tree food. That is not good for pets either.

The holiday hazard list also includes lights and ornaments.

“It's a great warning for people because we are probably unaware," one dog owner said.

It's also important to be aware of the resources available after the damage is done.

“You can always call your local poison center," Sireen Benerji with Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Center said.

The Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Center has a hotline. They can be reached at 1-800-222-1222.