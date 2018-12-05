× There’s a convention dedicated to cats coming to Denver this weekend

DENVER — If you love cats and spend all day at work secretly searching cat videos on YouTube, there’s finally a convention just for you.

The inaugural Snowcats Cat Convention is happening at the EXDO Event Center in Denver this weekend.

The Facebook page for the convention describes it as “part comic-con, part adoption event” and will feature live music, cat-themed art and the biggest stars in the cat industry.

The event will include famous cats such as Lil BUB and Baloo The Cat. Human stars include Hannah Shaw, aka the “Kitten Lady,” and Dr. Lynn Bahr, who the convention describes as a “veterinary hero and cat doc.”

Even the food and drinks will be cat-themed with stuff like Meowmosas and Meowgaritas.

“I want attendees to go all out, be immersed, and have a great time with their family and friends,” founder Brandon Zavala said in a statement. “They can shop around, learn about our furball friends, adopt kittens looking for a home, and connect with the highly-energetic and super spirited feline community that’s brewing right here in Colorado.”

“This is an opportunity for us to make Denver not only a dog city, but a cat city, too,” Zavala added.

The Snowcats Cat Convention will be held Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the EXDO Event Center in the RiNo Arts District. Tickets are available in advance for $15.

Meet and greets with the famous cats are also available for purchase.