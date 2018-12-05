Semi full of beer catches fire on I-70, shuts down highway during rush hour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. -- A semi full of beer caught fire during the evening commute Wednesday. It shut down eastbound I-70 near West 6th Avenue in Golden for awhile.

Bystanders rushed to help as flames raged from the back of the truck. FOX31 talked to one of those people who actually had to be treated at the hospital after trying to put out the flames.

Cory lives near where the truck came to a stop and heard the commotion. He said he ran out of the house and at first recorded some video of the scene with his cell phone. Then he decided to try to put out the flames, getting closer with two fire extinguishers.

He pulled back when his extinguishers went dry.

Cory said the driver got out OK. Cory had to get treatment for smoke inhalation.

Clean up took hours, and it still impacted traffic late Wednesday night.