× Salvation Army bell ringer steals red kettle, $400 in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Salvation Army in Fort Collins says a bell ringer stole a red kettle and $400 at the end of a shift outside a King Soopers store.

The Coloradoan reports a Salvation Army officer was going to pick up the kettle at about 7 p.m. Friday at the store on South Timberline Road when the bell ringer ran away with the kettle full of donations.

Salvation Army spokeswoman Rachael Fowler says the organization is working with the grocery store and police to investigate.

The organization uses donations to provide families with food, Christmas presents and other services throughout the year.

Two weeks into the annual red kettle campaign, the Salvation Army in Fort Collins says it still needs to raise $150,000 to reach its $180,000 goal by Dec. 24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Collins police.