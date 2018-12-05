× Ohio woman accused of pouring hot grease on victim during argument

CINCINNATI — A 61-year-old Ohio woman has been arrested after she allegedly poured hot grease onto another person during an argument.

Charlene Thompson is accused of dumping the grease on the victim during a dispute on Dec. 2 in the Mt. Airy neighborhood of Cincinnati, according to WXIX.

She is charged with felonious assault and endangerment.

According to court records obtained by the station, the victim suffered severe burns to their back and arm.

Thompson is being held under a $52,000 bond and has court dates scheduled for Dec. 14 and Dec. 18.