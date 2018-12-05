Missing family ornaments discovered in tossed Christmas trees

HIGHLANDS RANCH — As a service to its communities each year, Douglas County will chip its residents’ Christmas trees after the holidays for free.

The county has been doing this for the last two years.

During that process, the county discovered dozens of sentimental holiday ornaments families must’ve forgotten to remove from the trees before sending them to the chipper.

Some of the ornaments date back to the 1980s.

We created a slideshow featuring the ornaments. If you recognize them, they’re available for pickup at 9651 S. Quebec Street, Littleton, CO 80130 or you can e-mail dcoutdoors@douglas.co.us