Milder temps to return

Another cold front arriving on Thursday will have temperatures in the cold 30s across metro Denver. I can't rule out a passing flurry early in the day as the cold front slides through, but most places will stay dry. It'll will be a little breezy at times tomorrow too. That cold front will also hold temperatures in the 30s on Friday under partly sunny skies.

We will finally see the chilly readings departing the area over the weekend. We are expecting more sunshine both Saturday & Sunday and highs returning the to mid and upper 40s. Our seasonal average in Denver is around 44 degrees at this time of year. If you haven't decorated for the holidays yet this would be a good weekend to put up the lights.

We will reach the 50s for a few days early next week with plenty of sunshine through Tuesday. Then another cold front heads our way by midweek with cooler temperatures and a chance for a flurry.

