FOX31 Problem Solvers Toy Drive – Now through December 21st

What: FOX31 Problem Solvers Toy Drive
Who: FOX31, Hand & Stone Massage, Grandrabbit’s Toy Shoppe, Timbuk Toys and the Salvation Army
When: Monday, November 26th through Friday, December 21st
Toy Drive Power Day on Wednesday, December 12th
Where: Hand & Stone locations across the Front Range
Grandrabbit’s Toy Shoppe and Timbuk Toys locations
FOX31 is thrilled to again partner with the Salvation Army with the support of Hand & Stone Massage, Grandrabbit’s Toy Shoppe and Timbuk Toys to hold the 2018 FOX31 Problem Solvers Toy Drive. Beginning the Monday after Thanksgiving, get into the spirit by making a difference in a child or teenager’s holiday season.
Thousands of children and teenagers who live in Colorado could use help to enjoy the holidays. That’s why the FOX31 Problem Solvers are here to help spread some extra cheer this season. Beginning Monday, November 26th, look for the FOX31 Problem Solvers Toy Drive barrels at all Hand & Stone Massage locations, Grandrabbit’s Toy Shoppe and Timbuk Toys. Participating is easy: simply purchase a new, unwrapped toy and place it in the barrel. From there, the Salvation Army will collect your donation and see that it is distributed to a child or teenager.
If you are a busy commuter, don’t happen to live near a donation location, or frequent the downtown area, we have a solution! Join us at the FOX31 studios on Wednesday, December 12th for our Toy Drive Power Day. FOX31 is excited to also have our friends at KOSI 101.1 support the FOX31 Problem Solvers Toy Drive Power Day! Come drop off a donation and have a chance to meet FOX31 and KOSI 101.1 personalities, enjoy Christmas music and more!
Can’t make it out to a drop off location but still want to make a difference this holiday season? The Salvation Army will be accepting donations online to directly support the FOX31 Problem Solvers Toy Drive. Click here to donate!
Donation drop off locations:
Timbuk Toys
University Hills Plaza
2526 S Colorado Blvd.
Denver, CO 80222
Lowry Town Center
200 Quebec St., Suite 600-121
Denver, CO 80230
Lakewood City Commons
7830 W Alameda, Suite 100
Lakewood, CO 80226
Highlands Ranch Town Center
9315 Dorchester St., Suite G-107
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Grandrabbit’s Toy Shoppe
BOULDER
The Village
2525 Arapahoe Ave.
Boulder, Co. 80302
THE ORCHARD (in Westminister)
Orchard Town Center
14644 Orchard Parkway, Suite 1000
Westminster, Co. 80023
FLATIRONS (in Broomfield)
Flatiron Marketplace
180 E. Flatiron Circle Drive
Broomfield, Co. 80021
Hand & Stone Massage
Arvada
7705 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, CO 80003
Aurora
6554 S. Parker Rd., Aurora, CO 80016
24300 E. SmokeyHill Rd., Aurora, CO 80016
Boulder
2525 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, CO 80302
Castle Rock
1345 New Beale St., Castle Rock, CO 80108
Colorado Springs
9673 Prominent Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80924
Denver
250 Columbine St., Denver, CO 80206
1512 Larimier St., Denver, CO 80202
8370 Northfield Blvd., Denver, CO 80238
3333 S. Tamarac Dr., Denver, CO 80231
Englewood
5050 S. Federal Blvd., CO 80110
Fort Collins
150 E. Harmony Rd., Fort Collins, CO 80525
Highlands Ranch
2030 E. County Line Rd., Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Lakewood
7650 W. Virginia Ave., Lakewood, CO 80226
Littleton
8246 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton, CO 80123
Parker
11120 S. Twenty Mile Rd., Parker, CO 80134
Westminster
5140 W. 120th Ave., Westminster, CO 80020
