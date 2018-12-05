Reports: Broncos believe Emmanuel Sanders tore Achilles at practice
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos believe that wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders tore his left Achilles at practice on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Sanders was running routes for the quarterbacks when he went down.
Trainers immediately came to check out his left ankle and lower leg and Sanders was visibly upset on the field.
ESPN’s Jeff Legwold and NFL Network’s Ian Rapport also reported the news.
If the tests confirm the injury, Sanders would be expected to miss the rest of the season and could potentially miss some of next season.
The loss of Sanders would be a big blow to the Broncos who have already lost several starters this season and are hoping to make a run for the playoffs.
Since Demaryius Thomas was traded to Houston, Sanders has been the Broncos No. 1 receiver.
As a huge target for quarterback Case Keenum, Sanders is Denver’s leading receiver with 71 catches for 868 yards and 4 touchdowns, which is one of his best statistical years of his career.
Sanders potentially season-ending injury comes a few days after star cornerback Chris Harris Jr. went down with a fractured fibula in Sunday’s victory over the Bengals.
Sanders is also not the only Bronco player to suffer a serious injury at practice this season, second-year tight end Jake Butt tore the ACL in his left knee in a noncontact drill at practice in September.