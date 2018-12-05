× Reports: Broncos believe Emmanuel Sanders tore Achilles at practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos believe that wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders tore his left Achilles at practice on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Sanders was running routes for the quarterbacks when he went down.

Trainers immediately came to check out his left ankle and lower leg and Sanders was visibly upset on the field.

Broncos believe that WR Emmanuel Sanders tore his Achilles during practice today, per source. Team usually can tell right away, but it will conduct tests on Sanders to confirm. But early belief is torn Achilles. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2018

Broncos’ WR Emmanuel Sanders was running routes against air for the QBs to get throws in. Uncovered, on a short route, Sanders went down. It looked like he knew right away. He took his helmet off immediately, rolled it away from him and trainers checked his left ankle/lower leg. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2018

ESPN’s Jeff Legwold and NFL Network’s Ian Rapport also reported the news.

Source: The #Broncos believe that WR Emmanuel Sanders tore his Achilles during practice. They’ll do tests to confirm. But that’s the fear. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2018

With wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders' injury in practice Wednesday — believed to be a torn left Achilles — the Broncos' offense has lost five starters to injury this season and traded a sixth — wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. Guard Max Garcia, who… https://t.co/oHt1PMS9uS — Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) December 5, 2018

If the tests confirm the injury, Sanders would be expected to miss the rest of the season and could potentially miss some of next season.

The loss of Sanders would be a big blow to the Broncos who have already lost several starters this season and are hoping to make a run for the playoffs.

Since Demaryius Thomas was traded to Houston, Sanders has been the Broncos No. 1 receiver.

As a huge target for quarterback Case Keenum, Sanders is Denver’s leading receiver with 71 catches for 868 yards and 4 touchdowns, which is one of his best statistical years of his career.

Sanders potentially season-ending injury comes a few days after star cornerback Chris Harris Jr. went down with a fractured fibula in Sunday’s victory over the Bengals.

Sanders is also not the only Bronco player to suffer a serious injury at practice this season, second-year tight end Jake Butt tore the ACL in his left knee in a noncontact drill at practice in September.