E-scooter accidents, injuries on the rise across Denver

DENVER -- Hospitals across the U.S. say they are treating e-scooter injuries and concern is picking up speed.

In Denver, Swedish Medical Center estimates it treats as many as 20 people a week from e-scooter accidents, mostly for head injuries.

A big part of the problem is riders aren't wearing helmets.

Darcy Martin, the injury prevention coordinator at Swedish Medical Center, said it's important for e-scooter riders to follow critical rules.

They include not using a phone while riding a scooter, wear a helmet and obey all traffic laws.

Martin said the injuries run the gamut. Head injuries lead the way, followed by road rash and broken bones.

Bird, one of two big e-scooter companies in Denver, said in a statement is posts safety instructions for scooter riders and offers free helmets.

Lime says its newest scooters have sensors that alert riders when they are being improperly ridden. The company can remove users from its platform if they're not riding safely.