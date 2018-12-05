× Dry across the Front Range with light snow in the Mountains

We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies across the Front Range today with highs around 42.

Light snow is already streaming into the Mountains. It continues through Thursday. 1-4 inches of accumulation at the ski areas. Highs in the teens and low 20s.

A cold front hits Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Thursday. Highs fall about 10 degrees into the low 30s. Skies stay partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of a snow shower.

Lingering light snow on Friday in the Central and Northern Mountains comes to an end. The exception is the Southern Mountains where another 1-4 inches accumulates.

Drier statewide on Saturday.

Front Range highs on Saturday hit the 40s with sunshine.

Sunday is similar near 50.

Bigger warmth spreads in on Monday-Tuesday with highs 55-60.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

