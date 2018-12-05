× Denver Public Library to eliminate late fines in 2019

DENVER — The Denver Public Library will eliminate late fines starting in 2019.

The library hopes the effort will help increase access to its collection and services for customers who can’t afford the fines.

“Eliminating overdue fines is paramount to providing equitable access for all customers,” City Librarian Michelle Jeske said in a statement.

“Too often, fines penalize the most vulnerable families and individuals who can least afford them; we want to reverse this trend and get community members back into our buildings to use materials and enhance their quality of life and education,” Jeske said.

Currently, the total fine on an overdue item is capped at $3 – but that can add up for people with multiple items. The fines generated about $110,339 in revenue last year, which goes into the city’s general fund budget.

Instead of fines for overdue items, customers will be blocked from checking out more items on the 14th day overdue.

If the item is not returned by the 28th overdue day, the item will will be considered lost and customers will be billed replacement fees for those items.

The new system begins on Jan. 1. More information can be found on the library’s website.