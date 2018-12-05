× Denver may force electric scooters into bike lanes

DENVER — Denver Public Works announced a proposed bill on Wednesday that would make changes to electric scooter laws in Denver.

Under the proposed rules, the scooters would have to operate in the bike lane. Currently, users are allowed to ride the dockless scooters on the sidewalk.

The proposed bill would classify the scooters as “Electric Mobility Scooters” (EMS).

Here are the rules proposed by Denver Public Works:

The scooter must operate in a bike lane, if one is available, not exceeding the speed limit of 15mph.

If a bike lane isn’t an option, the scooter will be allowed to ride on the roadway, if the maximum speed limit of the roadway does not exceed 30mph. When riding on the roadway, the scooter must stay to the right of the road.

If a bike lane isn’t available, and the roadway has a speed limit greater than 30mph, then the scooter may operate on the sidewalk.

When riding on the sidewalk, the scooter may not exceed a speed of 6mph and must yield to pedestrians at all times.

The proposal has to be debated by the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee at a meeting next week. The bill will then head to a vote before the full city council before it becomes law.