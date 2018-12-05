× Cherry Creek North’s Winter Fest

Celebrate the 2018 holiday season in Cherry Creek North on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Winter Fest on Fillmore Plaza.

This free, family-friendly event will transform Fillmore Plaza (between 1st and 2nd Avenues on Fillmore Street) into a winter wonderland with live ice carving, temporary fire pits, face painting, complimentary treats and warm beverages, a live DJ, giveaways, photo stops for kids and pets, and more.

In addition to the festive fun on Fillmore Plaza, businesses in the area will host free Winter Fest activities, such as ornament decorating and live entertainment. Click here for a developing list of Cherry Creek North Winter Fest participants.