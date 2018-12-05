Burger King is offering 1-cent Whoppers ‘at’ McDonald’s

MIAMI — Burger King is using its competitor’s own restaurants as part of a devious new promotion.

Its “Whopper Detour” deal is giving customers Whoppers for one cent. But, and here comes the sneaky part, customers have to be using the Burger King app to order — and be at a McDonald’s.

introducing the #WhopperDetour. order a Whopper for a penny only “at” McDonald’s with the BK app. yes, you read that right. drive near a McDonald’s and use the BK app. no need to go to their drive-thru. get yours before December 12th. see details: https://t.co/qvUSSf4yuQ pic.twitter.com/Tya17Xo7J3 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) December 4, 2018

Business Insider reports the Burger King app will recognize the user’s location as being at a McDonald’s and unlock the penny deal.

After placing an order for the Whopper, the app will “detour” the customer away from McDonald’s and navigate them to the closest Burger King so they can pick it up.

brb going to McDonald’s — Burger King (@BurgerKing) December 4, 2018

“Order a Whopper for a penny only “at” McDonald’s with the BK app,” Burger King wrote on Twitter. “(Y)es, you read that right. drive near a McDonald’s and use the BK app. no need to go to their drive-thru. get yours before December 12th.

The deal started Tuesday and goes until Dec. 12.