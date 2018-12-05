× Broncos’ Phillip Lindsay named AFC offensive player of the week

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos rookie running back Phillip Lindsay was named the AFC offensive player of the week on Wednesday by the NFL.

Lindsay rushed for a career-high 157 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in a 24-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Lindsay became just the seventh Broncos rookie to be named conference player of the week.

He’s only the 10th undrafted rookie in NFL history to win the offensive or defensive award since it started in 1984.

Lindsay has averaged at least 7 yards per attempt in three consecutive games, the first NFL player in 11 seasons to do so.

Lindsay is the third Broncos player to win an AFC player of the week award this season, joining receiver Emmanuel Sanders (Week 7) and linebacker Von Miller (Week 11).