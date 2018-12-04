Two midwife clinics closing in Denver, Aurora in January

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Two metro Denver midwifery clinics have announced they are closing, leaving many pregnant patients looking for care.

Rose Midwifery in Denver and Colorado Nurse Midwives in Aurora will close January 31.

Both are linked to HealthONE. Hospital Corporation of America is the parent company of HealthONE.

Dana Nitchke is upset by the news. She’s eight months pregnant and a patient at Rose Midwifery. “It’s hard to be 32 weeks pregnant and not know what’s going to happen,” she said.

The clinics released a statement saying:

"We are extremely proud of the clinical care provided by the Rose Midwifery clinic and the Colorado Nurse Midwives clinic. Our patients remain our top priority. We are notifying patients in advance of the closure date to help transition their care. If a patient is due to deliver before January 31, 2019, our midwives will still care for the patient during her delivery. Nothing will change for those patients. For patients scheduled to deliver after January 31, we have staff dedicated to making the transition as seamless as possible and working with those patients to identify other providers. There is ample OB coverage for all patients as we assist them in finding a new provider. We are also working diligently with the employees of the clinics to find positions within our healthcare system. Rose Midwifery and Colorado Nurse Midwives are both clinical practices, separate from Rose Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora. If Rose Midwifery patients have questions about their care, we are asking them to call the office at 303-320-2844. If Colorado Nurse Midwives patients have questions about their care, we are asking them to call the office at 303-873-5245."

If patients are looking for care, Brenda Quatrochi, the lead midwife at Denver Health, says her hospital is an option.

“There is a large group of underinsured women, and that is really difficult for them. They have fewer options where they can reach providers who want to care for them. Denver Health is optimally suited to give that care, and we are willing and able to take those patients if they want to come here,” she said.

Like the other midwife clinics, the babies are born at the hospital, and physicians are available if there is a problem.