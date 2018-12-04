Sunshine with highs in 30s ahead of one more cold front

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Tranquil weather is back in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Tuesday with highs about 37 degrees under lots of sunshine.

The mountains start with leftover snow across the high passes, then sunshine takes over. Highs will be in the teens.

Clouds increase on Wednesday and highs warm to about 42 degrees across the Front Range.

Light snow spreads into the central and northern mountains by lunch into Wednesday afternoon. That light snow continues into Thursday with 1-3 inches of accumulation at the ski areas.

A cold front blows through Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Thursday with a 10 percent chance of a snow shower. It will be breezy with highs only reaching about 32 degrees.

Clouds decrease on Friday as highs climb to about 38 degrees.

The storm track shifts south of Colorado for this weekend and into early next week.

There will be sunshine on Saturday and Sunday across the Front Range with highs nearing 50 degrees.

The southern mountains could see snow over the weekend.

