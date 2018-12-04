Sully the service dog visits former president Bush’s casket

WASHINGTON — Sully the service dog visited with former President George H.W. Bush’s casket on Tuesday.

The yellow Labrador, who served the late president until his death on Friday, walked into the Rotunda on a leash with Americans in wheelchairs who have benefited from the Americans with Disabilities Act that Bush signed.

Sully is 2 years old and named for retired airline captain “Sully” Sullenberger, who in 2009 landed a US Airways flight in the Hudson River off Manhattan after both engines were disabled by a bird strike.

All 155 people aboard survived.

Sully the dog lay down near the casket and later sat among the disabled Americans gathered to pay their respects to Bush.

He’ll head off to a few weeks’ training at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and is expected to serve veterans.