× Search suspended for missing 20-year-old in Longs Peak area

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — The search for a missing 20-year-old hiker is suspended according to a spokesperson with Rocky Mountain National Park. An update released Tuesday evening described the seven-day search crews have engaged in so far which has yielded few clues.

Micah Tice was reportedly last seen the morning of Saturday November 24 near the Battle Mountain area. Hikers who say they saw Tice said he was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a black hat, black lightweight gloves, tennis shoes and a light blue backpack.

He is a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet candidate.

The statement goes on to say searchers have worked with members of the Air Force family adding that the Air Force Academy Colorado Parents’ Club has coordinated efforts from numerous organizations and individuals to donate daily meals for searchers.

A family friend of the Tice family, Cynthia Martinez, said the update is disappointing and heartbreaking.

“We believe Micah is alive. We just believe it wholeheartedly and we just need help to get him off the mountain,” explained Martinez.

Martinez says supporters have been reaching out to lawmakers. They are asking for the military to step up in the search efforts to help find Micah. She also says there is a private search team in Chile on stand-by to help in the search.

The family is currently raising funds to help pay for the cost of travel, visas, and lodging. For more information on the fundraising efforts visit the family’s Facebook page.