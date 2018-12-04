New life for old Glen Isle Resort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAILEY — The historic Glen Isle Resort in Bailey has new owners and they’re bringing new life to the old property.

Mary Ruth Vincent and her husband Greg purchased the resort in 2017. It stopped operations in 2012 after its past owner died.

Mary Ruth used to spend two weeks at the resort each summer. It’s a major reason why she wanted to purchase it.

“Moving to Colorado from the time I was a little girl, my family vacationed here and I always dreamed of getting to live and come be a part of it,” said Mary Ruth Vincent. “Always wanted and believed I would be coming back”.

The Glen Isle Resort initially opened in 1901.

It has more than a dozen cabins, a historic lodge on 150 acres of land.

They’ve fixed up 50% of the cabins and plan to have the rest complete by Summer 2019.

Right now, the popular website ‘Hipcamp’ (which is like Air BNB for camping) currently lists Glen Isle Resort as the best camping location in Colorado.

Participants voted online - and the voting continues through December. Click here to vote.