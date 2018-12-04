Natural Grocers’ Keto Energy Bombs

Posted 9:19 am, December 4, 2018, by

Natural Grocers' Keto Energy Bombs

 

These tasty, tangy snacks give the perfect energy boost for keto dieters. Enjoy as a snack or to fuel a workout!

Makes 24 energy bombs

 

TOTAL TIME

30 minutes

 

INGREDIENTS

1 cup Natural Grocers Brand Almond Butter

1⁄2 cup Natural Grocers Brand Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

1 teaspoon organic vanilla extract

1 teaspoon organic lemon flavor extract

1⁄8 teaspoon salt

3⁄4 cup Natural Grocers Bulk Organic Unsweetened Coconut Shreds

 

DIRECTIONS

  1. Use a double boiler to melt the almond butter and coconut oil together, stirring to thoroughly combine, 5-10 minutes.
  2. When well combined, remove from heat and stir in vanilla, lemon, and salt. Mix until well combined. Add coconut shreds and mix again until well combined.
  3. Refrigerate until solid enough to form into balls.
  4. Use clean hands and a heaping teaspoon to form small balls (they should be about one-inch round). Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet and place in the freezer until solid, about 10 minutes. Store in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to one week, or for up to two months in the freezer.
AlertMe