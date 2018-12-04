Natural Grocers' Keto Energy Bombs
These tasty, tangy snacks give the perfect energy boost for keto dieters. Enjoy as a snack or to fuel a workout!
Makes 24 energy bombs
TOTAL TIME
30 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 cup Natural Grocers Brand Almond Butter
1⁄2 cup Natural Grocers Brand Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
1 teaspoon organic vanilla extract
1 teaspoon organic lemon flavor extract
1⁄8 teaspoon salt
3⁄4 cup Natural Grocers Bulk Organic Unsweetened Coconut Shreds
DIRECTIONS
- Use a double boiler to melt the almond butter and coconut oil together, stirring to thoroughly combine, 5-10 minutes.
- When well combined, remove from heat and stir in vanilla, lemon, and salt. Mix until well combined. Add coconut shreds and mix again until well combined.
- Refrigerate until solid enough to form into balls.
- Use clean hands and a heaping teaspoon to form small balls (they should be about one-inch round). Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet and place in the freezer until solid, about 10 minutes. Store in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to one week, or for up to two months in the freezer.